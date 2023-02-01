 

Caroline Baker

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-eay0uuzVVrRCaroline Baker, 82, of Franklin passed away on Monday, February 30, 2023 at her home.

She was born on May 16, 1940, to the late Oakley and Gertrude (Sutley) Baker.

Caroline retired from Conair in 1999 after serving in the Assembly Department for over twenty-seven years.

She enjoyed solving the daily crossword puzzle in the paper.

She also loved spending time with her niece, Debra; especially going to Sharp Shopper and out for Chinese food.

In earlier years, Caroline attended the Franklin Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church and most recently, Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her many nieces and nephews; cousins; and her dog, Dolly whom loved her very very much.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 10 am at Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church, 165 Deckards Run Road, Utica, PA, with Rev. Douglas Strawn officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Caroline will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Caroline’s memory to the Venango Humane Society, 286 S Main St, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Caroline’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

To send flowers to the family of Caroline P. Baker, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.


