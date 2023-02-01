 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cobb Salad Club Sandwich

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Can’t decide whether you want a salad or a sandwich? You’ll never have to choose again!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter, softened
3 slices rustic Italian bread

3 slices cheddar or provolone cheese
2 pieces leaf lettuce
3 slices tomato
7 thin slices deli smoked peppered turkey breast
1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced
3 tablespoons blue cheese spread
7 thin slices deli oven-roasted chicken
7 thin slices deli ham
5 crisp cooked bacon strips
1 hard-boiled large egg, sliced

Directions

-Spread butter over 1 side of each bread slice. Place 1 slice of cheese on each unbuttered side of bread. Toast bread slices, butter side down, in a large skillet or electric griddle over medium-low heat until golden brown, 4-5 minutes.

-Layer 1 toast with lettuce, tomato, turkey, and avocado. Top with another toast and spread with blue cheese spread. Top with chicken, ham, bacon, and egg. Top with remaining toast, cheese side down. Cut the sandwich in half, secure it with toothpicks, and serve.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


