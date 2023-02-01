Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cobb Salad Club Sandwich

Can’t decide whether you want a salad or a sandwich? You’ll never have to choose again!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter, softened

3 slices rustic Italian bread



3 slices cheddar or provolone cheese2 pieces leaf lettuce3 slices tomato7 thin slices deli smoked peppered turkey breast1/2 medium ripe avocado, peeled and sliced3 tablespoons blue cheese spread7 thin slices deli oven-roasted chicken7 thin slices deli ham5 crisp cooked bacon strips1 hard-boiled large egg, sliced

Directions

-Spread butter over 1 side of each bread slice. Place 1 slice of cheese on each unbuttered side of bread. Toast bread slices, butter side down, in a large skillet or electric griddle over medium-low heat until golden brown, 4-5 minutes.

-Layer 1 toast with lettuce, tomato, turkey, and avocado. Top with another toast and spread with blue cheese spread. Top with chicken, ham, bacon, and egg. Top with remaining toast, cheese side down. Cut the sandwich in half, secure it with toothpicks, and serve.

