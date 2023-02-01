Clarion Man Accused of Threatening to Smash His Mother’s Face, Kill Another Woman

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man allegedly threatened to smash his mother’s face and kill another woman during a domestic dispute at a Brookville Borough.

According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Tyler Lane Gabler, of Clarion, on Friday, January 20, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 20, around 12:22 p.m., at a residence on Hasting Street in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.

According to a criminal complaint, Brookville Borough Police Officers were requested to respond to a residence on Hasting Street, in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, for an assault that had just occurred.

It was initially reported the male, identified as Tyler Gabler, had left the property, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a backpack. He was last seen walking down Litch Street in Brookville Borough.

Officers arrived in the area of 8 Taylor Street and observed a male matching this description. An officer called out to the male, who turned and acknowledged he was Tyler Gabler and that his mother had just called the police about him, the complaint states.

Gabler spoke with both officers about the incident.

He reported that he was staying at his mother’s house when he got into an argument, according to the complaint.

Gabler reported that he and his mother had Just returned from Clarion, during which time his mother was calling Gabler’s girlfriend names and “putting him and her down,” the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Gabler said that at no time did either party become physical, though he did report he was striking his own head off of his mother’s car, causing a large lump on the forehead.

When asked about threatening or spitting on his mother and a second woman, Gabler claimed that he never threatened either party, the complaint states.

During this time, Brookville Borough Chief of Police responded to the residence on Hasting Street, the location of the start of the incident. He reported by phone that Gabler had spit in the face of his mother and a known 59-year-old woman, the complaint indicates.

Gabler also reportedly threatened to cause bodily harm to both women–including smashing his mother’s face and threatening to kill the 59-year-old woman, according to the complaint.

During this incident, Gabler reportedly flipped a glass table and had his fist balled while threatening the 59-year-old woman, the complaint notes.

Written statements were secured from both victims as Gabler was taken into custody.

He was searched for weapons, and his hands were placed behind his back, with the handcuffs double locked. Then, he was placed in the rear of the patrol car and was transported to Brookville Police Department. At the station, he was placed into the holding cell, shackled by one leg to the bench with his arms free, and was “provided his personal drink per his request,” the complaint states.

Gabler was arraigned at 5:08 p.m. on Friday, January 20, in front of Judge Bazylak on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

He is currently free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, at 2:15 p.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

