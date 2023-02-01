Driver Injured Following Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 80

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 58-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scrubgrass Township on Wednesday morning.

According to PSP Franklin, the crash happened at 11:32 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Interstate 80 east, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2022 Volvo Truck Tractor driven by 58-year-old Comet Iles III, of Eddystone, was traveling behind a 2021 International Harvester Truck Tractor operated by 52-year-old Randy A. Osborne, of Medina, OH, when it struck the rear-end of Osborne’s vehicle.

Iles suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Emlenton Ambulance. He was using a seat belt.

Osborne was using a seat belt and was not injured.

