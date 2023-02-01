 

February Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by PA Great Outdoors

Groundhog Day 2022February is a fun time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region!

The entire region is a winter wonderland cloaked in white. 

Here are just some of the highlights of events happening during February.

February Events

February 2 – Groundhog Day Celebration in Punxsutawney

February 2-3 – Stars Over Clarion at Pierce Planetarium in Clarion

February 3 – Sweet Things Pop-Up Shop at Copper Fox Winery in St. Marys

February 3 – Groundhog Ball in Punxsutawney

February 3-5 – Winter Women in the Wilds Weekend at Sinnemahoning State Park

February 4 – Lunch with Punxsutawney Phil in Punxsutawney

February 10 – Forest County Music Association in Marienville

February 11 – Forest Landowner’s Conference in Clarion

February 11 – Winterfest’23 ATV Ride in Kersey

February 11 – Snowshoeing Basics at Sinnemahoning State Park

February 11 – Fun Lovin’ activities at 9 Worlds Axe Throwing in Clarion

February 11 – Love the Lake at Johnsonburg Fire Hall

February 17-19 – Murder Mystery Weekend at Maple Shade Mansion in Brockway

February 18 – Snowman in the Forest at Cook Forest State Park

February 18 – The Great Backyard Bird Count at Sinnemahoning State Park

February 18-19 – Jefferson County Longrifles Winter Rendezvous near Brookville

February 25 – Otter Watch at Cook Forest State Park

For a complete list of events go to VisitPAGO.com/Events or scan the code below.

unnamed

Find more fun things to do, see, and experience in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region online at VisitPAGO.com.

PAGO


