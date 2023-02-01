Gary Lee Hawk, 67, of Monroe, GA, formerly of Bruin, PA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Piedmont Walton Hospital in Georgia.

He was born on November 1, 1955 in Bruin, PA, the son of Glenn Irvin and Beverly Jane (Walters) Hawk.

Gary was a 1973 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School.

He honorably served 10 years in the U. S. Navy.

The last ship he served on was the U.S.S. Lawrence.

In the late 1970’s, Gary began his career in the insurance industry.

He was employed with Zurich-American Insurance Company as a specialist in boiler and machinery insurance during the 1980’s and quickly worked his way up, becoming the most respected loss control representative in the company.

While at Zurich-American Insurance Company he served on a committee to reorganize the Independent Power Producers Department.

In the early 1990’s Gary took a position at CIGNA as the head of the loss control department where he managed over 50 people.

In the late 1990’s he requested a transfer to train as an underwriter at CIGNA.

In 2000, he joined Aegis Insurance Services, Inc. as an underwriter and helped build the property department into the premier property department in the utility property segment.

In 2022, Gary was promoted to Vice President of Property Underwriting for Aegis Insurance Services, Inc.

Gary was a remote-control enthusiast. He shared his love of building remote-controlled aircraft, boats and drones with his children and grandchildren.

Gary loved to ride his motorcycle.

He and Betty enjoyed taking many trips together by motorcycle exploring the country.

Gary was a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan and an avid golfer, scuba diver and traveler.

He loved entertaining and cooking for friends and family especially during the holidays.

Gary will be remembered for being the glue of the Hawk family who was loved by all.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Betty (Niemiroski) Hawk whom he married July 31, 1981; three sons, Edward Hawk and wife, Shannon, of Carrollton, GA, Glenn Hawk of Rolla, MO, and Stephen Hawk and wife, Victoria, of Good Hope, GA; four grandchildren, Aubree, Liam, Breann, and Grayson; and four sisters, Denise Ann McElravy of Sligo, PA, Cynthia Lynn Morrison and husband, Rodney, of Emlenton, PA, Judy Rae Reese and husband, Kenneth, of Jacksonville, FL, and Teresa Kay Maurhoff and husband, Vinnie, of Bruin, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dennis James Hawk.

Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 102 Argyle Street, Petrolia, PA, with the Rev. Floyd Barnhart officiating, where military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard Posts 488 and 642.

Interment will be held in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia, PA.

Memorial Contributions may be given in Gary’s memory to the Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center, 1413 PA-268, Cowansville, PA 16218.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To leave an online condolence for Gary’s family or view a memorial tribute, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

