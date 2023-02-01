Governor Shapiro Lights Capitol Green in Celebration of Philadelphia Eagles Advancing to Super Bowl LVII

HARRISBURG, Pa. – This week, Governor Josh Shapiro helped to light the west side of the Capitol green along North 3rd Street to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ advancement to Super Bowl LVII following their Sunday night win at home over the San Francisco 49ers.

“Go Birds!” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

The Capitol will remain lit in Eagles green until the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.

The Eagles punched their ticket to the big game following a 31-7 victory on Sunday night over the 49ers.

This marks the Eagles’ second trip to the Super Bowl since 2017, when they took down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Philadelphia will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are led by head coach Andy Reid.

Reid served as head coach for the Eagles from 1999 to 2012.

