Judith “Judy” Heffern Harris, 85, formerly of Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2023 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

She was born on March 27, 1937 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to W. Paul and Jeraldine (Carmichael) Heffern.

Judy grew up in Miller Park and attended St Patrick’s Catholic School through eighth grade and graduated from Franklin High School.

She grew into an independent and spunky woman with a great sense of humor.

Judy was employed by Polk Center dietary department and retired in 1998.

She joined the Venango Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as Regent and was able to pursue her interest in American History.

Judy enjoyed traveling, especially to the western US, by train and tour bus where she met and befriended many other travelers.

Judy loved music and dance. She would sing along to her collection of old 33 LP records.

And even in retirement she would not hesitate to dance with family and friends in her living room.

Preceding her in death were her parents, daughter Deborah Crosley, son-in-law Robert Crosley, son George Harris, and grandson Kevin Woods.

Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Robert Woods of Inglis, FL, Peggy Paulenich (Dennis) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Todd Harris of Oil City; six grandchildren: Robert, Heather, and Amber Crosley of Meadville, Paul Woods (Alyssa) of Sandy Lake, Cari Paulenich (Vernon) of San Diego, CA, and Jena Paulenich (Drew) of Ashburn, VA.; and 12 great grandchildren: Robbie, Anthany, Marc, Alex, Noah, Evan, Deegan, Aaliyah, Briana, Liam, Ava, and Chase.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Our Lady of Perpetual Help of Virginia Beach, VA and Westminster Canterbury Hospice for their loving and professional care of Judy.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

In memory of Judy, tap your feet, shimmy your shoulders, raise your voice, and sing along when you hear your favorite song.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Please take a moment to share a memory with the family on Judy’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

