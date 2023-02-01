Larry E. Linamen, 75, of Licking Twp., Emlenton, entered eternal rest with his Lord and Savior early Monday morning (01-30-2023) following a several months illness surrounded by his loving and devoted family.

Born on the Linamen family acreage in Licking Twp., Clarion Co., on October 25, 1947, he was the son of the late Meade and Della Garris Linamen.

He attended Keystone High School of Knox.

Larry followed his childhood dream of driving truck, and at age eighteen began fulfillment of this dream retiring forty-four years of driving.

He retired from Dittman Trucking of Bruin as his last employment.

A good and faithful servant of his Lord Jesus Christ, he remained steadfast in his Christian values with both his family, church, and community.

He was a member of Park Hill Church of God at West Freedom where he served as an usher and communion steward until declining health led him to retirement of these duties.

Prior to Park Hill, he was a longtime member of First Church of God of Callensburg where he served as Youth Leader for many years.

Following the love extended to family and the church, he loved to hunt, especially wild turkey hunting of which many trophy finds adorned he and his wife’s home.

Last year at age seventy-four, he bagged his final ten-point buck.

He is survived by his beloved wife, the former Helen Sullivan whom he married August 26, 1966; surviving are daughter and husband Rhonda (Andy) Pearce; sons and wives: Glenn (April), Dan (Cheri), Dave (girlfriend Nicki), and Jim (Bobbi) Linamen; fourteen grandchildren: Rob, Tom, Alexis, Amanda, Bob, Justin, Jordyn, Brooke, Gabriel, Andrea, Cohoe, Monica, Peyton, and Blake as well as fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters: Shirley Fair, Beverly Kemp, and Della (Bill) Fulda, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Meade, Jr. and brother-in-law Rudy Fair.

Buzard Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

