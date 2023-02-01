Local Woman Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slams into Large Rock

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injury after her vehicle left the roadway and collided with a rock along Little Hickory road early Wednesday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Little Hickory Road, in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say a 1998 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 28-year-old Samantha J. Buckley, of Tionesta, left the roadway and traveled approximately 100 feet before going down an embankment.

The vehicle then impacted a large rock, forcing it back onto the roadway.

The damage sustained to the right front tire caused the vehicle to leave the roadway again, traveling approximately 135 feet before coming to final rest.

Buckley was not injured; she was not using a seat belt.

