 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Missing One-Year-Old Child Found Safe

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-JvpSvAZaUg7X9xY (1)PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have located a one-year-old child who was reported missing on Tuesday, and she is safe.

According to a a tweet by Pennsylvania State Police, one-year-old Adrienne Rand was located around 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1.

Rand was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The Missing and Endangered Person Alert is canceled.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.