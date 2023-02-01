Missing One-Year-Old Child Found Safe

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have located a one-year-old child who was reported missing on Tuesday, and she is safe.

According to a a tweet by Pennsylvania State Police, one-year-old Adrienne Rand was located around 8:54 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1.

Rand was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County, on Tuesday, January 31, at approximately 3:50 p.m.

The Missing and Endangered Person Alert is canceled.

