Richard D. Miller

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zTAEqB9JKDRichard D. Miller, age 71, passed from this world January 30, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital.

He had been ill since New Year’s Day.

Richard was the sixth child of Jerry and Gertrude (Burd) Miller of Flemington, PA.

Richard was predeceased by three brothers, Jerry Jr., Franklin and Vernon Miller and sister Betty O’Connell.

Richard was a proud member of Lock Haven High School Class of 1969, and an alumnus of the former Lock Haven State College, now Commonwealth University of PA.

Richard spent his career in retail management, first with JC-Penney, ending his 26 year career at the Clarion Mall.

He retired from JoAnn Fabrics in 2015 after 16 years working at Clarion, Clearfield and Seneca stores.

Richard was a devoted family man, survived by his wife of 27 years, Cheryl, as well as his children, Joshua Almes and Erica Miller.

He is also survived by his brother Robert Miller of Rochester, NY, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

Friends and family will be received from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

An additional visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the funeral service at 11am on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Grace Lutheran Church: 417 Madison St. Clarion, PA 16214 with Rev. Jake Jacobson officiating.

The family requests no flowers due to allergy concerns.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Allegheny Health Network Employee Assistance Fund or World Central Kitchen.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


