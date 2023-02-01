Richard E. Carter, (Dick), 74, of Otter Street, sadly passed away Sunday, January 29th at his home.

Born December 4th, 1948 in Franklin, he was the son of Homer and Phyllis (Cauvel) Carter who preceded him in death.

Richard’s passion was collecting various vintage items.

He enjoyed going to auctions, estate sales, and checking out old cars.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

There will be no visitation, however memorial donations can be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue in honor of Richard’s love for animals, and his beloved cat Gracie.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Hufffuneral.com.

