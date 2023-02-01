 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Richard E. Carter, (Dick)

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-sI2S7iQyowRichard E. Carter, (Dick), 74, of Otter Street, sadly passed away Sunday, January 29th at his home.

Born December 4th, 1948 in Franklin, he was the son of Homer and Phyllis (Cauvel) Carter who preceded him in death.

Richard’s passion was collecting various vintage items.

He enjoyed going to auctions, estate sales, and checking out old cars.

He will be missed by his family and friends.

There will be no visitation, however memorial donations can be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue in honor of Richard’s love for animals, and his beloved cat Gracie.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Hufffuneral.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.