 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Richard G. “Dick” Allison

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-rLC8LPx2B7thgHQRichard G. “Dick” Allison, 75, of Reynoldsville, died Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital following an illness.

Born in Punxsutawney on September 12, 1947, he was the son of the late Arthur and Grace Milliron Allison.

He was a 1965 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and attended technical school in Scranton, PA.

Mr. Allison proudly and honorably served his country during the Vietnam Conflict with the US Air Force.

Prior to his retirement he had been employed by Young’s Powder Metals and Sintergy as a truck driver.

His memberships include Anita Assembly of God, the NRA and he was a generous contributor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and roaming the woods and outdoors.

His survivors include a brother, Robert (Linda) Allison; a sister, Caroline Smelko; a special friend and his family, Larry (Amy) Leasure; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Allison; and sisters, Elizabeth Wyant, Gloria Cybulskiand Doris Allison.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Allison.

There will be no services held at this time.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held in the spring with the date and place to be announced.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.