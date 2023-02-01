Richard G. “Dick” Allison, 75, of Reynoldsville, died Saturday morning, January 28, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital following an illness.

Born in Punxsutawney on September 12, 1947, he was the son of the late Arthur and Grace Milliron Allison.

He was a 1965 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and attended technical school in Scranton, PA.

Mr. Allison proudly and honorably served his country during the Vietnam Conflict with the US Air Force.

Prior to his retirement he had been employed by Young’s Powder Metals and Sintergy as a truck driver.

His memberships include Anita Assembly of God, the NRA and he was a generous contributor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and roaming the woods and outdoors.

His survivors include a brother, Robert (Linda) Allison; a sister, Caroline Smelko; a special friend and his family, Larry (Amy) Leasure; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Allison; and sisters, Elizabeth Wyant, Gloria Cybulskiand Doris Allison.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Allison.

There will be no services held at this time.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held in the spring with the date and place to be announced.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

