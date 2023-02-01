 

Ruth Hopper

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-veNfQmze2R7Ruth Hopper, 82, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Monday morning, January 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 13, 1940, in Tanyard and was the last surviving member of the late Charles E. and Goldie Mae (Bish) Nolf.

She was married on June 8, 1957, to Herman Hopper and he survives.

She is also survived by two children, Vickie L. Shick and her husband, Paul, of New Bethlehem, and George Hopper and his companion, Sheena Anthony, of Oak Ridge, one granddaughter, Lisa Willison and her husband, Matt of Oak Ridge, four great-grandchildren, Brianna Shaffer (Derec), Brandon Geer (Jen), Crosby Willison, and Carter Willison, five great-great-grandchildren, and four sisters-in-law, Annette Nolf of New Bethlehem, Peggy Nolf of Mayport, Madeline Nolf of Fairmount City, and Peg Nolf of Eddyville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Sue Hopper, a granddaughter, Sydney D. Hopper, six brothers, Earl Nolf (Mary), Claire Nolf, James Nolf (Kathy), John Nolf, Hilton Nolf, and Glenn Nolf, and five sisters, Mary Andrews (Harold), Violet Stewart Boozer (Charles), Grace Shirey (Glenn), Mae Bristor (Charles), and Eleanor “Toot” Rupp (Dean).

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with Pastor Jimmy Swogger officiating.

The funeral service will be on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakland Church of God in Distant.

Interment will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Mahoning Twp. Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


