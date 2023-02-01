Spessard Seeking Clarion Area School Board Position

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Erich Spessard announced his candidacy for Clarion Area School Board.

In a prepared statement, Spessard said:

“To my neighbors, friends, and the parents and guardians of students attending Clarion Area School District, we need a leader with strong convictions and common sense fighting for the education of our children. I want to see our community continue to prosper, and it starts with our kids. That is why I formally announce my candidacy for the Clarion Area School board.”

Spessard is the Assistant District Attorney of Clarion County and, although not born in the area, he considers Clarion his home. He experienced the hectic traveling of military life while his father served in the United States Air Force.

Spessard attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania (now PennWest Clarion) and after graduation, he went to Law School at the College of William and Mary. He practiced law briefly in Pittsburgh before permanently moving to Clarion to serve as Chief Public Defender, a position he held for six years before transitioning to the District Attorney’s office two years ago.

While working in the local criminal justice system, he served on the Criminal Justice Advisory Board, the Drug and Alcohol Treatment Court team, and the Behavioral Health Court team.

Spessard believes this experience brings an important perspective to the Clarion Area School Board.

Committed to serving his community, Spessard currently volunteers on the boards of the United Way of Clarion County, the Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties, and the Clarion Hospital Health Services Board.

He lives in Clarion with his wife, Miranda, and their sons, Isaac (3) and Allan (1). Spessard aspires to bring a forward thinking but practical approach to the school board to support the community he fell in love with.

“What I want most is to enrich the educational opportunities in our community where our children learn and grow,” Spessard said. “I am ready to work for everyone in the Clarion Area School District as part of the Clarion Area School Board.”

