 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Spessard Seeking Clarion Area School Board Position

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Screenshot at Feb 01 09-19-39CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Erich Spessard announced his candidacy for Clarion Area School Board.

In a prepared statement, Spessard said:

“To my neighbors, friends, and the parents and guardians of students attending Clarion Area School District, we need a leader with strong convictions and common sense fighting for the education of our children. I want to see our community continue to prosper, and it starts with our kids. That is why I formally announce my candidacy for the Clarion Area School board.”

Spessard is the Assistant District Attorney of Clarion County and, although not born in the area, he considers Clarion his home. He experienced the hectic traveling of military life while his father served in the United States Air Force.

Spessard attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania (now PennWest Clarion) and after graduation, he went to Law School at the College of William and Mary. He practiced law briefly in Pittsburgh before permanently moving to Clarion to serve as Chief Public Defender, a position he held for six years before transitioning to the District Attorney’s office two years ago.

While working in the local criminal justice system, he served on the Criminal Justice Advisory Board, the Drug and Alcohol Treatment Court team, and the Behavioral Health Court team.

Spessard believes this experience brings an important perspective to the Clarion Area School Board.

Committed to serving his community, Spessard currently volunteers on the boards of the United Way of Clarion County, the Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties, and the Clarion Hospital Health Services Board.

He lives in Clarion with his wife, Miranda, and their sons, Isaac (3) and Allan (1). Spessard aspires to bring a forward thinking but practical approach to the school board to support the community he fell in love with.

“What I want most is to enrich the educational opportunities in our community where our children learn and grow,” Spessard said. “I am ready to work for everyone in the Clarion Area School District as part of the Clarion Area School Board.”


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.