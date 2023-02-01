SPONSORED: Galentine’s Day Brunch at Deer Creek Winery Set for February 5
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Bring your best gal pals to Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville for a Galentine’s Day Brunch Sunday, February 5!
Enjoy a delicious brunch, mimosa station, and games at Deer Creek Winery while making wonderful memories with your friends.
The Galentine’s Day brunch is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25.00.
Purchase your tickets online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-brunch-tickets-510227282537
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.
