Thomas R. “Tom” Kemmer, 74, of Kingsville, passed away unexpectedly early Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at his home.

He was born on August 25, 1948 in Kingsville; son of the late Lawrence Morrison and Leona Catherine Smith Kemmer.

Tom was a 1966 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

He married the love of his life, Susan D. “Sue” Leadbetter, on June 8, 1968, who survives.

They spent 54 wonderful years of marriage together.

In his earlier years, he worked for C&K Coal Company in Clarion, starting out as a mechanic and then worked his way up to supervisor.

Tom then worked as a heavy equipment maintenance superintendent for Arch Coal in Wyoming and West Virginia for 16 years until he retired.

He was a member of the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.

Tom was also a member of the Clarion Eagles Club #3807, where he stopped in everyday to sign the book.

Tom was a founding member of the All-American Four-Wheel Drive Club.

He enjoyed hunting, driving his buggy around the backroads, farming with Rob Burns, and always looked forward to going to camp on Friday nights.

Tom also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his great grandson who he loved arm-wrestling with.

In addition to his wife, Sue, Tom is survived by his children, Michael Kemmer and his significant other, Angie, Melissa Kemmer-Daugherty, and Matthew Kemmer all of Kingsville; his grandchildren, Zachary Kemmer, Ashley Daugherty, Korbin Kemmer, Kamden Kemmer, Kaitlin Kemmer and Kelsey Kemmer; his great grandson, Landin Klosky; and his beloved dog, Sammy.

He is also survived by his siblings, Larry Kemmer and his wife, Kathy, of Crates, Rich Kemmer and his wife, Maddy, of Kingsville, Ron Kemmer and his significant other, Suzie, of Kingsville, Lucy Smith of Mechanicsville, Cheryl Smathers and her husband, Harry, of Limestone, Joe Kemmer and his wife, Roxanne, of Frogtown, and Annette Wolbert and her husband, Bob, of Tylersburg; his mother-in-law, Jean Leadbetter of Crates; and 2 sisters-in-law, Barb Slagle and her husband, Doug, of Kingsville and Donna Kemmer of Shannondale.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Kemmer; his father-in-law, Leroy Leadbetter; and his son-in-law, Paul Daugherty.

Family and friends will be received from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Funeral services will be private with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, presiding.

Interment will take place at the Saint Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Crates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tom’ honor to the National Kidney Foundation online at kidney.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

