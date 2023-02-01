Two Tractor-Trailers Collide on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Saturday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 6:26 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, on Interstate 80 east, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2014 Kenworth Northwest driven by 59-year-old Stephen J. Hecht, of Chester, NY, was changing lanes when its trailer struck the driver’s side mirror of a 2020 Freightliner operated by 23-year-old Andy S. Hernandez, of Orlando, FL.

Both vehicles were able to be driven away with minor damage.

Both operators were using a seat belt and were not injured.

According to police, Hecht was cited for Careless Driving.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.