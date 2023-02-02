7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly between 8pm and midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -1. West wind 13 to 16 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 12. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -9. West wind 9 to 14 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South wind 9 to 14 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday – A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
