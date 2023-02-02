Area Man Accused of Destroying House After Being Fired from Home Manufacturer Job

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is accused of destroying a house he was assembling in Paint Township after being told he was fired.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Thomas David Ossoff, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a manufactured home factory located on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, on October 27, around 7:00 a.m.

The incident reportedly occurred in the housing plant.

According to a criminal complaint, Thomas Ossoff arrived for work in the morning when he was notified in the office that he is being fired. Ossoff left the office area and proceeded to the house he was working on. Once in the house, he began damaging items in the house.

Physical evidence at the scene revealed there was damage to the kitchen area of the house. It appeared it was kicked several times, the complaint states.

It also appears that a tool was used to smash holes in the cabinets, as well, and the electrical box was also damaged, the complaint states.

This incident was witnessed by a worker at the manufactured home factory, according to the complaint.

The total damage is estimated at $708.00, the complaint notes.

Ossoff is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, February 15, at 10:30 a.m. in front of Judge Schill on the following charge:

– Criminal Mischief – Catastrophe, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 21, at 10:00 a.m., with Judge Schill presiding.

