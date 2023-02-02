 

Area Woman Injured After Vehicle Strikes Boulder, Goes Airborne Along Henry’s Bend Road

Thursday, February 2, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulancePRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured on Saturday morning after her vehicle struck a boulder along Henry’s Bend Road in President Township and went airborne.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, on Henry’s Bend Road, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say 31-year-old Sadie E. Morgan, of Oil City, lost control of her 2014 Nissan Versa as she traveled across the opposite travel lane and exited the roadway.

The Nissan then struck a boulder roadside and went airborne over the boulder, struck a post, and then an embankment.

Morgan was using a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries.

According to police, Morgan was charged with a traffic violation.


