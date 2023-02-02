Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Almond-Pecan Date Truffles

Each truffle brings a bite of joy!

Ingredients

1/3 cup apple juice

1 package (8 ounces) of chopped dates



1 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted1-1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg1 cup ground almonds, toasted

Directions

-In a microwave, warm apple juice. Stir in dates; let stand for 5 minutes to soften, stirring occasionally. Remove dates from apple juice; discard liquid. Transfer dates to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment; process until smooth. Add pecans and spices; pulse just until combined (mixture will be thick).

-Shape mixture into 1-in. balls; place on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate, covered, for 30-60 minutes.

Roll date balls in almonds.

