Featured Local Job: Diesel Mechanic’s Assistant

Thursday, February 2, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

A local trucking company currently has an opening for a full-time Diesel Mechanic’s Assistant.

Applicants must be able to lift 100 lbs. A general knowledge of mechanics is preferred but they will train the applicant if necessary.

Applicants should be located within a half hour of Punxsutawney and have a valid driver’s license.

Pay will start at $15/hr depending on experience and health insurance is included.

This is a great opportunity for a recent graduate looking to get into the field.

Please call 814-952-8991 if interested.


