Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Spine & Extremities Center

Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion, is currently hiring for multiple positions.

Full or part-time position available for a licensed massage therapist (LMT) performing therapeutic massage.

Part-time position available for a licensed esthetician performing facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, and other regenerative skincare services.

Work in a fast-paced and growing regenerative medical center! Flexible schedule, friendly working environment, and convenient scheduling through their own branded app for patients.

Competitive compensation commensurate with experience.

For more information or to apply email [email protected] or call 814-227-5855 and ask for Lindsay.

