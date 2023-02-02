Featured Local Job: Unit Chef
Thursday, February 2, 2023 @ 02:02 PM
Laurel Brook Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.
As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.
What you’ll be doing:
- Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services
- Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations
- Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service
- Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff
- Other tasks as assigned
What they’re looking for:
Must-haves:
- Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience
- Ability to travel up to 75% of the time
- At least three years experience in culinary management
- Strong leadership and communication skills
Nice-to-haves:
- At least one year’s experience in a similar role.
Where you’ll be working:
Laurelbrooke Assisted Living
