February Happenings in the Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region
February is a fun time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region!
The entire region is a winter wonderland cloaked in white.
Here are just some of the highlights of events happening during February.
February Events
February 2 – Groundhog Day Celebration in Punxsutawney
February 2-3 – Stars Over Clarion at Pierce Planetarium in Clarion
February 3 – Sweet Things Pop-Up Shop at Copper Fox Winery in St. Marys
February 3 – Groundhog Ball in Punxsutawney
February 3-5 – Winter Women in the Wilds Weekend at Sinnemahoning State Park
February 4 – Lunch with Punxsutawney Phil in Punxsutawney
February 10 – Forest County Music Association in Marienville
February 11 – Forest Landowner’s Conference in Clarion
February 11 – Winterfest’23 ATV Ride in Kersey
February 11 – Snowshoeing Basics at Sinnemahoning State Park
February 11 – Fun Lovin’ activities at 9 Worlds Axe Throwing in Clarion
February 11 – Love the Lake at Johnsonburg Fire Hall
February 17-19 – Murder Mystery Weekend at Maple Shade Mansion in Brockway
February 18 – Snowman in the Forest at Cook Forest State Park
February 18 – The Great Backyard Bird Count at Sinnemahoning State Park
February 18-19 – Jefferson County Longrifles Winter Rendezvous near Brookville
February 25 – Otter Watch at Cook Forest State Park
