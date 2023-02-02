Kirke Wise Announces Candidacy for Clarion County Commissioner, Seeks Public Support for Low-Budget Campaign

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – In a Facebook video posted on January 30, Kirke Wise announced his candidacy as a Republican for Clarion County Commissioner.

(Photo above: Kirke Wise seen in a video posted to Facebook announcing his candidacy for Clarion County Commissioner.)

Wise is not seeking any donations; he said he is dedicated to running a low-budget campaign and relying on the support of the community.

“I really think Clarion County could use someone with my technical expertise and my vision of modern society in the sorts of technical challenges we all face,” said Wise in the video. “Because like it or not, that’s becoming a big part of our life in general. And, I don’t think there’s anyone in the county more capable of being able to fulfill that task and make the wise decisions as much as me due to my experience.”

Wise said that he has spent the last few years working on first responder vehicles, 9-1-1 systems, and infrastructure, “bringing his ingenuity and tenacity to the behind-the-scenes tasks that keep communities running smoothly.”

With the increasing importance of technology and modern society in our daily lives, Wise believes that

“Clarion County could benefit from his technical expertise and vision for the future.”

Throughout his career, Wise says he has honed his skills as an electronic technician and inventor, “making him uniquely qualified for the role of county commissioner.”

He is now asking for support from the public to help him in his campaign, including finding places to put his signs and getting signatures for his petition.

Wise said he knows the importance of making smart decisions and “is confident in his ability to represent the community with integrity and expertise.”

He is hoping that the public will remember him on Primary Day in May and will support his candidacy.

