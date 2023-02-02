Pedestrian Standing in Middle of Route 62 Struck, Killed by Vehicle

PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was walking on Route 62 in the center of the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to Warren-based State Police, the incident happened around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on Market Street (State Route 62), in Pine Grove Township, Warren County.

Police say 40-year-old Bryan C. Steele, of Warren, was walking on State Route 62 in the center of the roadway when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Highlander operated by 64-year-old Lawrence M. Miller, of Russell, which was traveling south.

The vehicle struck Steele with its front left, causing him to be thrown into the air and land in the roadway, police say.

Steele was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Melissa Zydonik.

Miller was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Police were assisted on the scene by Russell VFD Station 54, Conewago Township Police Department, and Koebley Towing and Recovery.

