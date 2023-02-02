Ruth Marion Elder Ericson, blessed child of God, completed her baptismal journey at the age of 89 (and a half!) in the comfort of her home held in the hands of family.

Her Oopie to his Marty, she has rejoined her beloved husband David M. Ericson, Jr. and they are dancing throughout the heavens together again.

Beloved by her family and friends, she was a woman of faith with the heart of an angel who lived a life of service.

Ruth’s greatest gifts to this world were her grace, compassion, and love of every person she encountered, without question.

She was a teacher, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grama, nana, friend, and mentor to all who had the privilege of meeting her.

She offered solace, wisdom, guidance, and friendship to everyone she encountered.

If Ruth knew you, you were family.

Ruth’s greatest calling, expressed endlessly, was to be a humble servant of God, sharing his hope, promise, and love to everyone she encountered.

Her career was to love and support her family and to help care for anyone – and everyone – who crossed her path.

Known often as “Grama Ruth”, she spent 49 years at Rainbow Trail Lutheran Camp, 42 of them alongside Marty, ministering to thousands of children, young adults, and staff, bringing her gifts of total focus to the person in front of her and hugs that changed the person she was with and, thereby, the universe.

She led Girl Scout troops, taught Sunday School, was active in church choirs and quilting groups, the Air Force Officer’s Wives Club, and with a friend envisioned and ran the Exceptional School of Religion for children with developmental disabilities for many years.

She was a painter, capturing creation around her in majestic colors.

Ruth loved to sing and her voice could be heard lifted in song and praise until her last moments.

Ruth was born in Clarion, PA, the fifth of eight children, to Pearl Edith and Walter Curtis Elder on Monday, July 17, 1933.

In addition to her beloved Marty, she joins her parents, four brothers, and two sisters in their heavenly journey.

She is survived by daughter, Lisa Shea; daughter, Kris Ericson; daughter, Ede Cardell and husband, Michael; granddaughter, Karly Granzen and husband, John; granddaughter, Cheyenne Catron and partner, Will Tatman; great-grandson, Roi Martin Granzen; sister, Carolyn (Robert) Skinner, and countless other family members and friends.

The Celebration of Life Service of Word and Sacrament will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Lutheran Church, 4800 All Saints Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120.

Interment will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Trail Lutheran Camp (http://rainbowtrail.org/), All Saints Lutheran Church (https://allsaintsabq.org), or Roadrunner Hospice (https://roadrunnerhealthcare.com).

French Funerals and Cremations has been entrusted with arrangements.

