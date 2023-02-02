Logan Loy Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Logan Loy is a junior at Brookville Junior/Senior High School.
Logan is a very bright young man with a bright future ahead of him. He comes highly recommended by his shop and drafting teachers to be the Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month. Logan’s friends describe him as “enjoyable” and “fun to be around.”
During school, he enjoys his woodshop, drafting, and design classes. His favorite part of his shop classes is working with wood and growing his carpentry skills. During this time, he has been working on some cool projects with the inventor program and 3D Modeling. So far in class, they have made a 3D model of a caster wheel, and he is excited to learn more about the programs.
Logan is on the Brookville High School Varsity Football team. He plays left tackle for offense and defensive tackle. He is also involved in the Archery and Fishing Club.
When Logan isn’t in school, he loves to play football and weight-lift with his friends. His favorite memory so far through his high school experience was a bus ride home after a playoff game to give the BHS Varsity Football team a top seed for playoffs.
After high school, Logan is exploring the idea of a trade school to get his degree in electrical or he’s considering entering the workforce right after graduation.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
