State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Venango County Burglary

VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) –

State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County.

According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the scene on foot and cut a hole in the fence surrounding the substation. Once inside, the actor proceeded to cut and remove several pieces of copper ground wire.

The individual then cut a padlock and entered a shed, located within the fence, which had a security camera inside. The camera captured footage of the actor as he entered the shed, police say.

The actor fled the scene on foot and is believed to have entered a vehicle that was parked nearby and fled the area.

Police have released the following photos from the security camera and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual:





Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact Trooper Harriger at the Pennsylvania State Police Franklin barracks at 814-676-6596. Reference number PA23-111602. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

