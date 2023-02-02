 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Shippenville Woman Victim of Attempted Identity Theft

Thursday, February 2, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CarAcademy (1) (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Shippenville Woman Victim of Attempted Identity Theft

A Shippenville woman arrived at the PSP Clarion barracks around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, to report her identity had been stolen.

Police say the victim related a bank account was opened in her name, but she did not open the account.

The victim contacted her bank, which then canceled the opening of the account, police said.

No monetary value was stolen from the victim, according to police.

The victim is a 28-year-old Shippenville woman.

PSP Clarion Investigating Theft Case

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an alleged theft.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, January 31, the incident occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2021, and November 22, 2022, near Wolf Run Road in Corydon Township, McKean County.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.