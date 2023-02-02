State Police Calls: Shippenville Woman Victim of Attempted Identity Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Shippenville Woman Victim of Attempted Identity Theft

A Shippenville woman arrived at the PSP Clarion barracks around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27, to report her identity had been stolen.

Police say the victim related a bank account was opened in her name, but she did not open the account.

The victim contacted her bank, which then canceled the opening of the account, police said.

No monetary value was stolen from the victim, according to police.

The victim is a 28-year-old Shippenville woman.

PSP Clarion Investigating Theft Case

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an alleged theft.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, January 31, the incident occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2021, and November 22, 2022, near Wolf Run Road in Corydon Township, McKean County.

The investigation is ongoing.

