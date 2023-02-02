Two Men Hurt After Vehicle Slides on Snow-Covered Road, Slams into Tree

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which two individuals were injured after the vehicle slammed into a tree in Richland Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, February 1, this crash happened at 5:33 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on Bear Run Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze driven by 44-year-old Shawn A. Goodman, of Oil City, was traveling east and approaching a right curve during an ongoing snow storm, which covered the roadway with snow.

As the vehicle was approaching the curve, it slid on the snow and went off the left side of the roadway.

It then traveled over the hillside and struck a tree.

Goodman and a passenger—34-year-old Ryder S. Phillips, of Kennerdell—suffered suspected minor injuries.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service transported both individuals to UPMC Northwest.

Both occupants were using a seat belt.

Rockland Volunteer Fire Department assisted on scene.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.