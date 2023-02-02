Virginia M Motzer, 90, of Clarion, formerly of German Hill Tionesta, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Born June 17, 1932 in Red Brush she was the daughter of the late Harry and Hazel Bower Wagner.

She graduated from Tionesta High School and then graduated from Erie Commercial College.

After she graduated from College Virginia was employed by Household finance Corp in oil city for a short time before devoting her time to the farm.

She and her husband operated the largest dairy farm in Forest County.

She was married on June 21, 1952 to William Motzer who preceded her in death on February 7, 2011.

She was a lifelong member of Forest Grange, a member of 4-H and was also on the 4-H development board, she was a member of the band booster and chaperoned many band trips.

Virginia was also a member of the Forest County Historical Society, she was a township auditor for many years and also helped at the election polls in Forest County.

Virginia attended Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Tionesta Church of God, Presbyterian Churches of Tionesta and Clarion.

Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and gardening.

She spent many hours canning, baking and cooking for her family and anyone who stopped at the farm.

Virginia is survived by her four children: Dennis Motzer and wife Susan, of Meadville; Beverly Osten and husband Allan, of Erie; Charlene Hritz of Shippenville; and Brenda Mazzocchi and husband Tony, of Shippenville.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. Sister Wilma Tannler of Wake Forest NC, brother in law and sister in law Alfred Motzer and his wife Grace from Pittsburgh and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband William, her parents, a son-in-law Ken Hritz, and brothers Donald and Richard “Dale” Wagner.

Friends will be received 4-7 PM on Friday, February 3, 2023 and 10-11 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Faller Funeral Home, Inc in Fryburg.

A private funeral service for the family will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Mount Zion Lutheran Cemetery on German Hill.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fallerfuneralhome.com.

