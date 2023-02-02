West Forest High School Student Earns Second Place in State Academic Challenge Competition

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Jeffrey Bayle, a student at West Forest High School, secured second place individually at the high school Academic Challenge finals hosted by the Intermediate Unit in Clarion. He was one correct answer away from clinching first place.

The Forest Area School District was represented by other talented students including Harmony Fike, Olivia Thompson, and Logan Niederriter.

During the competition, the Forest students competed in eight matches and ended with a record of five wins and three losses. They faced off against neighboring high schools including A-C Valley, Brookville, Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Cranberry, DuBois, Titusville, and Union.

The Academic Challenge is a highly-competitive program for high school students that provides an opportunity for them to showcase their knowledge and skills in various academic subjects.

The program involves students participating in quizzes and tests that cover subjects such as math, science, history, and literature. The competition provides a platform for students to demonstrate their mastery of these subjects, and it can also help to prepare them for future academic challenges.

