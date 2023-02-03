7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 9 to 15 mph.
Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Southwest wind around 18 mph.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.