Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Tarragon Chicken Salad

Experiment in the kitchen with this splendid, spring salad!

Ingredients

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons sugar



2 teaspoons minced fresh tarragon or 1 teaspoon dried tarragon1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper2-1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken breast2 cups quartered fresh strawberries1 cup fresh shelled peas or frozen peas, thawed1/2 cup chopped celery2 tablespoons chopped sweet onionTorn mixed salad greens1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk the first five ingredients until blended. Stir in the chicken, strawberries, peas, celery, and onion. Serve over salad greens; sprinkle with pecans.

