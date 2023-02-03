Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Tarragon Chicken Salad
Friday, February 3, 2023 @ 12:02 AM
Experiment in the kitchen with this splendid, spring salad!
Ingredients
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons sugar
2 teaspoons minced fresh tarragon or 1 teaspoon dried tarragon
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2-1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
2 cups quartered fresh strawberries
1 cup fresh shelled peas or frozen peas, thawed
1/2 cup chopped celery
2 tablespoons chopped sweet onion
Torn mixed salad greens
1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Directions
-In a large bowl, whisk the first five ingredients until blended. Stir in the chicken, strawberries, peas, celery, and onion. Serve over salad greens; sprinkle with pecans.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
