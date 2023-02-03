Clarion County Recorder’s Office Achieves 35th Consecutive Yearly Surplus Despite Revenue Decline

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Register and Recorder, Greg Mortimer, announced this week that his office has recorded its 35th consecutive annual surplus, despite a substantial drop in revenue in the latter half of 2022.

(Photo above: Clarion County Recorder Greg Mortimer inside the recorder’s office in February, 2022.)

Regardless of the decrease in revenue collected by the office, which fell from $315,855.36 in 2021 to $280,303.80 in 2022, Mortimer stated that the office still managed to record a surplus of $43,206.64.

“Rising interest rates and fewer deaths as a result of a waning COVID-19 pandemic saw a big decline in the number of deeds, mortgages, and probated estates filed in the office as compared to the sharp increases in these items in 2021,” Mortimer said.

The office recorded a total of 4,459 documents in 2022.

“Last year saw a large decrease in the number of documents filed on the recorder’s side of the office with the number of recordings nosediving from 5,450 recordings in 2021 to 4,459 in 2022 or nearly a 1,000 document drop or an 18% decrease in document writings year over year,” Mortimer reported.

The breakdown of the 4,459 documents recorded included 1,482 deeds, 1,107 mortgages and assignment of rents, 1,111 satisfaction of mortgages, 44 lease-related documents, 183 right-of-ways and easements, 174 mortgage adjustments, 99 subdivision and highway plans, 53 notary bonds and commissions, 59 power of attorneys, 57 financing statements, and 90 miscellaneous filings.

“Overall, there were 374 Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court writings clocked in during 2022 which is down slightly from the highly elevated 415 openings as a result of the increased deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021,” Mortimer noted.

On a positive note, marriage license applications increased slightly to 249 in 2022, compared to 243 in 2021.

The total collections in the office for 2022 were as follows, with 2021 collections listed in parenthesis:

Clarion County General Fund–$280,303.80 ($315,855.36)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania–$179,586.00 ($213,343.75)

Clarion County Records Improvement Fund–$8,914.00 ($10,900.00)

Clarion County Recorders Improvement Fund–$13,371.00 ($16,350.00)

Registers/Clerks Automation Fund–$2,685.00 ($2,910.00)

Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax Collections–$3,384,343.12 ($4,105,894.58)

Pennsylvania Realty Transfer Tax Collections–$991,451.10 ($1,153,728.78)

Local School Realty Transfer Tax Collections–$516,929.29 ($590,480.22)

Baro/Township Realty Transfer Tax Collections–$480,887 .54 ($565,077.97)

Act 34 Adoption Fund–$1,275.00 ($2,250.00)

