Jeffrey A. Himes Announces Fifth Term Bid as Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts in Clarion County

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Jeffrey A. Himes, the current Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, announced his intention to run for a fifth term as the Republican nominee in the upcoming May election.

“My previous terms in office have been exciting and challenging,” said Himes. “I am proud of the improvements I have made to increase efficiency and ease of the filing process for citizens of Clarion County.”

Himes highlighted his previous accomplishments in office, including the implementation of a scanning system for preserving court documents and the introduction of e-filing services for the criminal system, with plans to eventually make the filing process paperless for criminal, juvenile, and dependency cases.

He has also made paying filing fees, court costs, and fines easier by accepting credit card payments both in the office and over the phone, he said.

In addition, Himes’ office is an acceptance agent for the U.S. Department of State Passport Agency and provides passport services every business day. “He also prides himself on being fiscally responsible, always operating within his budget while providing friendly and efficient service to the citizens of Clarion County.”

Himes said he is active in the community, being a member of the Clarion County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, the Prothonotary and Clerk of Court Association, and a board member of Clarion County’s Promise. He is also a dedicated member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.

“With his record of efficient management and dedication to the community,” Himes hopes to continue serving the citizens of Clarion County for another term.

“I am eager to continue serving my community and making a positive impact for the citizens of Clarion County,” said Himes.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.