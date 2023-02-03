Local Woman Accused of DUI with Two Juvenile Passengers

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a local woman is facing charges for driving while under the influence of alcohol with two juvenile passengers.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Deborah Lynn Gauthier, of Marienville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a report of a Black Nissan Rogue driving erratically by driving off the roadway and striking something in the area of the Country Fair at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County, .

Upon arrival to the area, a black Nissan Rogue was observed in the parking lot of the Country Fair with an individual walking toward it. Upon entering the parking lot, the officer positioned his patrol unit directly behind the vehicle and observed that the vehicle had a plate of LMB9964 which was showing a “Type-F” Suspension, the complaint states.

At that moment, the officer approached the vehicle on the driver’s side. Upon reaching the driver, the driver identified herself as Deborah Gauthier with a valid Pa. Driver’s License.

The officer asked her about the erratic driving and she stated that she had hit a tree. When asked where, Gauthier was unable to provide an exact location, but stated that she had crashed “just up the road,” the complaint indicates.

When asked if she had drank any alcohol, Gauthier related that she drank one can of Bud Light Chelada prior to picking up her granddaughter and her friend around 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. During this interaction, Gauthier was observed to have a slow low speech, blood shot and glassy/watery eyes, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to the complaint.

After the initial interaction, the officer asked Gauthier to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests to which she agreed.

After demonstrating multiple clues/cues of impairment, Gauthier was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. She was then transported to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for a legal blood draw.

On January 24, police reviewed the lab results for this case, and the results indicated the following was in Gauthier’s blood at the time of the draw: 0.197+/- 0.024 gram3⁄4 ethyl alcohol in whole blood, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, troopers interviewed the two known juveniles, and they related the following:

They were traveling south from Lucinda on State Route 66. Both juveniles related the operator of the vehicle was one juvenile’s grandma and that the vehicle entered the northbound lane, came back to the southbound lane, left the pavement, and struck brush.

After this, the operator entered the southbound lane, and then the northbound lane, and went off the road on the east side. The vehicle then “spun,” and the operator got back onto State Route 66, and continued to travel south.

The juveniles related they were screaming and trying to have the operator stop, the complaint notes.

The juveniles contacted 9-1-1 as the operator continued to drive south. Once they reached the intersection of State Route 66 and State Route 322, the vehicle came to a red light, and both juveniles then exited the vehicle and ran into Country Fair, the complaint states.

PSP Clarion filed the following charges against Gauthier on January 31:

– DUI/BAC .16% And Greater, Misdemeanor 1

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

– DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor

– Pa. Vehicle Registration Expired > 60 Days, Summary

– Vehicle Registration Suspended, Summary

– Operating Vehicle W/O Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

Gauthier is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

