Michael Patton Advising: Tips for Safe Online Shopping

Friday, February 3, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael Patton - NEWCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article: Tips for Safe Online Shopping.

According to the National Retail Federation, online sales accounted for over $1 trillion of total U.S. retail sales in 2021.1 Online shopping is especially popular during the holiday season, enabling you to avoid the crowds and conveniently purchase gifts using your smartphone or computer. Unfortunately, the popularity of online shopping also means that cyber criminals and online scams are more prevalent than ever. Here are some tips to help protect yourself when shopping online.

Check your device. Make sure that all of your devices (e.g., mobile phone, computer, and tablet) are up-to-date and configured to update automatically or notify you when updates are available.

Maintain strong passwords. Create strong passwords, at least 8 characters long, using a combination of lower- and upper-case letters, numbers, and symbols, and don’t use the same password for multiple accounts.

Use multi-factor authentication when available. Two-factor or multi-factor authentication, which involves using a one-time code sent to your mobile device in addition to your password, provides an extra layer of protection.

Read the full article here: https://www.pattonadvising.com/Tips-for-Safe-Online-Shopping.c10007.htm

