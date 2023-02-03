SPONSORED: Why Parents Should Encourage Their Boys to Do Theatre
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Theater is a powerful form of art that has the ability to bring people together, foster creativity and self-expression, and teach valuable life skills.
Yet, for some reason, theater is often seen as a more “feminine” art form, causing many boys and young men to shy away from it. However, parents should encourage their sons to participate in theater, as it has many benefits for boys of all ages.
Boosts Confidence
Performing on stage, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing, helps boys develop confidence in themselves and their abilities. It helps them overcome their fears of public speaking, making mistakes, and being judged. This newfound confidence can be applied to other aspects of their life, such as school, sports, and social relationships.
Develops Communication Skills
Theater requires effective communication, both verbal and nonverbal. This can help boys improve their listening, speaking, and interpersonal skills, which are essential for success in any area of life.
Encourages Creativity
Theater provides a platform for boys to use their imagination and express themselves creatively. This can help foster their imagination and originality, which are important traits for future success.
Teaches Teamwork
Theater is a collaborative art form that requires the cooperation and coordination of all participants. This provides boys with opportunities to work with others, solve problems together, and develop teamwork skills.
Offers a Sense of Community
Participating in theater provides boys with a sense of belonging to a group. They develop close relationships with their peers and mentors, which can be a source of support and encouragement.
Improves Social and Emotional Intelligence
Theater provides boys with opportunities to understand and empathize with others, experience different perspectives, and develop emotional intelligence.
Theater is a valuable experience that can enrich boys’ lives and help them grow in ways they never thought possible. And, they’ll have fun doing it! The excitement of performing on stage gives boys an adrenaline rush and the movement in theatre is a great way for them to burn off some energy. Boys will love getting to use their imaginations to bring characters and stories to life and make new friends who also enjoy being creative (and perhaps a bit crazy).
If your boy is in 2nd to 8th grade, he has an opportunity that not many small-town kids get. At Clarion Center for the Arts, kids can perform in two full-scale musical productions each year. As highlighted above, this is a great way for kids to grow their confidence, communication skills, creativity, and sense of community.
The next musical that kids will perform through Clarion Center for the Arts is Into the Woods, JR.
This show tells the story of a baker and his wife who set out to lift a curse placed on them by a witch, and features beloved characters such as Little Red Riding Hood and Jack from “Jack and the Beanstalk”. The show is full of catchy music, witty dialogue, and important lessons about responsibility and the consequences of our actions.
Auditions for this show will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, but boys can find out if this experience is right for them before auditions by attending a Two-Week Intro for $29.99 on February 16th and 23rd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
If you’d like to get started with theatre, click the link below to learn more about this Two-Week Intro.
Kids who register for the Intro will also receive a free rehearsal t-shirt!
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Clarion Center for the Arts via email, call or text.
Email: [email protected]
Call/Text: 814-319-5631
Don’t miss out on giving your kiddo this great experience!
