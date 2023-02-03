 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Why Parents Should Encourage Their Boys to Do Theatre

Friday, February 3, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

CCA Mary poppins1
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Theater is a powerful form of art that has the ability to bring people together, foster creativity and self-expression, and teach valuable life skills.

Yet, for some reason, theater is often seen as a more “feminine” art form, causing many boys and young men to shy away from it. However, parents should encourage their sons to participate in theater, as it has many benefits for boys of all ages.

Boosts Confidence

Performing on stage, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing, helps boys develop confidence in themselves and their abilities. It helps them overcome their fears of public speaking, making mistakes, and being judged. This newfound confidence can be applied to other aspects of their life, such as school, sports, and social relationships.

Develops Communication Skills

Theater requires effective communication, both verbal and nonverbal. This can help boys improve their listening, speaking, and interpersonal skills, which are essential for success in any area of life.

Encourages Creativity

Theater provides a platform for boys to use their imagination and express themselves creatively. This can help foster their imagination and originality, which are important traits for future success.

Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Teaches Teamwork

Theater is a collaborative art form that requires the cooperation and coordination of all participants. This provides boys with opportunities to work with others, solve problems together, and develop teamwork skills.

Offers a Sense of Community

Participating in theater provides boys with a sense of belonging to a group. They develop close relationships with their peers and mentors, which can be a source of support and encouragement.

Improves Social and Emotional Intelligence

Theater provides boys with opportunities to understand and empathize with others, experience different perspectives, and develop emotional intelligence.

Boys having fun backstage during Beauty & the Beast Jr.

Boys having fun backstage during Beauty & the Beast Jr.

Theater is a valuable experience that can enrich boys’ lives and help them grow in ways they never thought possible. And, they’ll have fun doing it! The excitement of performing on stage gives boys an adrenaline rush and the movement in theatre is a great way for them to burn off some energy. Boys will love getting to use their imaginations to bring characters and stories to life and make new friends who also enjoy being creative (and perhaps a bit crazy).

If your boy is in 2nd to 8th grade, he has an opportunity that not many small-town kids get. At Clarion Center for the Arts, kids can perform in two full-scale musical productions each year. As highlighted above, this is a great way for kids to grow their confidence, communication skills, creativity, and sense of community.

The next musical that kids will perform through Clarion Center for the Arts is Into the Woods, JR.

This show tells the story of a baker and his wife who set out to lift a curse placed on them by a witch, and features beloved characters such as Little Red Riding Hood and Jack from “Jack and the Beanstalk”. The show is full of catchy music, witty dialogue, and important lessons about responsibility and the consequences of our actions.

Clarion Center for the arts - into the woods

Auditions for this show will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, but boys can find out if this experience is right for them before auditions by attending a Two-Week Intro for $29.99 on February 16th and 23rd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you’d like to get started with theatre, click the link below to learn more about this Two-Week Intro.

Kids who register for the Intro will also receive a free rehearsal t-shirt!

Get Started Now!

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to Clarion Center for the Arts via email, call or text.

Email: [email protected]
Call/Text: 814-319-5631

Don’t miss out on giving your kiddo this great experience!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.