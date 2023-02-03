Central Electric Recounts Start of George Farms

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – In March 1967, the Central Electric News Penn Lines published a story about how George Farms began.

The photo above was taken at George Farms. Sharon George Borovick told exploreClarion.com, “My dad had just gotten out of the Navy. (It’s a photo) on my grandfather’s farm. They were harvesting and combining. It was probably not quite three miles away from the restaurant.”

[Pictured: Sharon Borovick in front of a treasured 1946 photo of her dad and granddad Wilbur on display at the area’s newest restaurant–The Milkhouse Grille-owned by Sharon and her husband Gerry Borovick. The restaurant is located on Route 68 near Rimersburg.)

The 1967 story explains how cousins Harold George and Tom George merged their farms to provide milk to the community at an affordable price.

The Harold and Tom George Farms, two families working together, are operating the bulk milk plant located along Route 68, about one mile north of Rimersburg. Customers come from near and far to buy milk at a price that pampers the family budget. The milk is not pre-bottled but placed in containers, supplied by the customer or the owners, at the time of purchase. Since the containers are used generally as ‘Jugs,’ this operation is commonly known as ‘Jugging.’

Harold and Tom were sons of area farmers Oliver and Wilbur George, so they were accustomed to the long hours and strenuous work required to keep a farm running.

The George cousins are familiar with the work and reward of farming, being sons of Oliver and Wilbur George, farmers in this area for many years. In June 1964, after hours of enthusiastic planning, Harold and Tom began the actual building of their new business. With the help of relatives and friends, they completed their construction which includes a full-sized dairy barn, an annex for milk coolers and equipment, another annex for pasteurizing and homogenizing, plus the salesroom. Central Electric installed a 25 KVA transformer and connected the electric service in February 1965. They opened for business on July 7, 1965, approximately one year from the date construction was started.

Sharon Borovick reminisced about the farms merging.

She told exploreClarion.com that she still remembers walking the cows from the two farms for the merger on back roads.

When the main dairy barn was partially completed, having the roof and floor in the hay storage area, the Perry-Toby 4H Club held square dances for people of the area to enjoy. The Georges recalled that as many as 25 sets of square dancers and approximately 200 people attended these happy get-togethers. “Tom (George) stated that the most difficult job of the entire project was the construction of the 60-foot silo. Building to this height, working with staves that were eight inches wide and 16 feet long was extremely difficult. They could only work at this job when there was absolutely no wind—and then with a great physical effort to the point of almost giving up.

(Pictured below are Gerry and Sharon Borovick in front of the existing silo.)

Gerry wants The Milkhouse Grille to be a destination and a landmark and contracted for painting the silo white with black cow prints.

Complying with regulations, all of the milk sold by jugging is produced on the premises. The herd of 54 cows (the majority were Guernsey) was housed in the 100-feet by 50-foot dairy barn enter only turned out to grace for half days in the summer. Except for dairy supplements, the feed for the herd is produced on the 600 acres of the George farms. The Georges work on a seven-day-a-week schedule and welcome visitors anytime.

Sharon Borovick also reported that they still fed the cows twice a day at the same time, even when the time changed.

Her dad always said the cows didn’t know about the time change.

In 1973, Tom George bought out his cousin.

When Tom and Jean George passed away, the farm went to their daughter Sharon.

