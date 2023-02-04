 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Veggie-Cashew Stir-Fry

Saturday, February 4, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Your kids will clean their plates and ask for seconds!

Ingredients

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
1 cup coarsely chopped fresh baby carrots
1 small zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices
1 small sweet red pepper, coarsely chopped
1 small green pepper, coarsely chopped
4 green onions, sliced
2 cups cooked brown rice
1 can (8 ounces) of sliced water chestnuts, drained
1/2 cup honey-roasted cashews

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, water, brown sugar, and lemon juice until smooth; set aside.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Stir-fry garlic for 1 minute. Add vegetables; cook until vegetables are crisp-tender, 6-8 minutes.

-Stir soy sauce mixture and add to the pan. Bring to a boil. Add rice and water chestnuts; heat through. Top with cashews.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


