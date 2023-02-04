Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Veggie-Cashew Stir-Fry

Your kids will clean their plates and ask for seconds!

Ingredients

1/4 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup water



2 tablespoons brown sugar2 tablespoons lemon juice2 tablespoons olive oil1 garlic clove, minced2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms1 cup coarsely chopped fresh baby carrots1 small zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices1 small sweet red pepper, coarsely chopped1 small green pepper, coarsely chopped4 green onions, sliced2 cups cooked brown rice1 can (8 ounces) of sliced water chestnuts, drained1/2 cup honey-roasted cashews

Directions

-In a small bowl, mix soy sauce, water, brown sugar, and lemon juice until smooth; set aside.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Stir-fry garlic for 1 minute. Add vegetables; cook until vegetables are crisp-tender, 6-8 minutes.

-Stir soy sauce mixture and add to the pan. Bring to a boil. Add rice and water chestnuts; heat through. Top with cashews.

