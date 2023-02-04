Clarion County Republican Committee to Host Pizza, Politics & Petitions on February 23

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion County Republican Committee will hold their annual Pizza, Politics & Petitions event on Thursday, February 23, at the Clarion Mall.

It’s a great opportunity to meet the candidates running for the municipal offices in 2023 and sign petitions.

There are also four judicial races in 2023 with one Supreme Court, two Superior Court, and one Commonwealth Court.

So stop by and enjoy pizza, iced tea, and lemonade and meet the candidates running in 2023.

If you have any questions, please contact Cindy Curran at [email protected], Steve Allison at [email protected], or Sharon DeAndrea at [email protected]

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.