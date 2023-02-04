 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Republican Committee to Host Pizza, Politics & Petitions on February 23

Saturday, February 4, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

pizza-ge0a3484ac_1920 (1)MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion County Republican Committee will hold their annual Pizza, Politics & Petitions event on Thursday, February 23, at the Clarion Mall.

It’s a great opportunity to meet the candidates running for the municipal offices in 2023 and sign petitions.

There are also four judicial races in 2023 with one Supreme Court, two Superior Court, and one Commonwealth Court.

So stop by and enjoy pizza, iced tea, and lemonade and meet the candidates running in 2023.

If you have any questions, please contact Cindy Curran at [email protected], Steve Allison at [email protected], or Sharon DeAndrea at [email protected]


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.