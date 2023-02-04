Genevieve L. Stranford, 95, a former resident of Little Genesee passed away on Wednesday February 1, 2023 in the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center, Canandaigua, following a lengthy illness.

Born on July 29, 1927 in Oil City, PA, Gen was the daughter of Maurice and Amanda Beichner Lutz Sr.

Gen married Allen Stranford Jr. on May 30, 1953 in Oil City, PA. Mr. Stranford preceded her in death in 2000.

While living in Oil City Gen was employed by Pennzoil and Quaker State Oil Co. Moving to Little Genesee in 1967 Gen was a member of St. Mary’s Church Bolivar, member of the Altar & Rosary Society of the Church, Allegany Co. Home Bureau, Little Genesee Garden Club and served as a trustee of the Little Genesee Library.

Surviving are three children, Carol (James) Dillon, Reno, NV, Gerald (Martha) Stranford, Albuquerque, NM and Scott (Kathleen) Stranford, Farmington, NY.

Also surviving are eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Daniel Lutz, Oil City, PA and two Sisters, Rose Hahn, Columbus, OH and Delores Bruno, Canton, OH and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret London, Dorothy Lutz, and Barbara Jean Lutz; two sisters-in-law, Edna Lutz and Lenora Lutz; two brothers-in-law, Robert Hahn and Phil Bruno.

Friends may call at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar on Sunday February 5, 2023 from 1 – 3P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday February 6, 2023 in St. Mary’s Church Bolivar at 11A.M. Rev. James Hartwell, Pastor as celebrant.

Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery Bolivar.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorials to: St. Mary’s Church Altar & Rosary Society, 17 Maple Ave. Wellsville N.Y. 14895, Little Genesee Library, Box 10 Little Genesee, NY 14754.

