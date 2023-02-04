Jeffrey L. Heber, age 59, of Titusville, passed away on February 2, 2023, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Born on July 13, 1963, at the Oil City Hospital, he was the son of the late Boyd and Winnifred Friggle Heber.

He was a member of the Moose Club in Titusville. Jeff loved music and liked sharing it with others.

His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and metal detecting.

He was a huge Pittsburgh Penguins fan.

Mr. Heber worked as a machine operator for the wax plant in Titusville and was working at Latrobe Steel in Franklin briefly as well.

Surviving is his fiancé, Denise Johnson, of Titusville, and two sisters-in-law, Nora Heber and her husband Jim Farling and Barbara Heber. Nieces and nephew also survive, William Heber and his wife Carrie, Deadra Tarr and significant other Tony Bucholz; and great nieces and nephews, Brett Heber and his wife Kara, Erin Heber, and Fayth, Alek, and Alen Tarr, Ashley Bardo, Bobbie Mudgett, and Jay Heber.

Also surviving are Jeffrey’s fiancé Denise’s daughter, Keysha Shaffer, Keysha’s son, Sawyer.

In addition, Buddy Kuberry and significant other, Melissa Ward, Jennifer Stroup and her husband Richard.

Preceding him in death are his brothers, Louis Heber, Frank Heber and his wife Kim, and Jim Heber.

Per Jeff’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.

Interment will be in Plumer Cemetery.

A special thank you to all the neighbors and friends who helped Jeff during his battle with cancer, especially Jeff Kennedy, Eric Kinnear, and neighbors Jake and Missy.

In addition, the family would like to thank the Meadville Medical Center, especially the doctors and nurses, who provided excellent care to Jeff during his stay there.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.