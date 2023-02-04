Local Man Charged with Online Theft from Facebook Marketplace Sale

SALEM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly accepting money for an item on Facebook Marketplace but not providing the product to an Emlenton woman.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Dustin J. Whitling, of Brookville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, February 2.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 3, Dustin Whitling posted on Facebook that “he bought two brand new Sony PS5s during a Black Friday sale and was selling them both for a low price to anyone who needs one but can’t afford one.”

The victim (a known Emlenton woman) messaged Whitling and asked him if she could buy one. Whitling related the price was $350.00, but she would need $100.00 so he could reserve it for her, the complaint states.

The victim then sent $100.00 via Pay Pal to a Hotmail email address. The victim then went to Whitling’s residence to pay the rest of the money and to receive the PS5 she thought she was buying. However, Whitling was nowhere to be found, the complaint indicates.

The victim then messaged Whitling, who asked her to pay an additional $50.00, but she did not pay it, according to the complaint.

The victim communicated with Whitling through text multiple times trying to meet him, but he never showed up, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Whitling on February 2:

– Theft by Deception – False Impression, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Attempt – Theft by Deception – False Impression, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., on March 14 with Judge Heeter presiding.

