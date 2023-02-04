 

Marilyn A. McClelland

Saturday, February 4, 2023 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-T6aPuohDghtD0nOj (1)Marilyn A. McClelland, 87, of Oil City, passed away on February 2, 2023 at Oakwood Heights, Oil City.

She was born on February 10, 1935, in Dauphin County, to the late Ray and Georgia (Smith) Stevenson.

She was married to the love of her life, Wilbur McClelland.

The couple spent many wonderful years together until Wilbur passed in 2012.

Marilyn was employed by the Joy Manufacturing as a Secretary for several years.

She later enjoyed working in her home caring for Wilbur and their son.

She was a member of Atlantic Avenue Brethren Church.

A strong woman of faith, Marilyn enjoyed attending Bible Study and fellowshipping with her church family.

Marilyn enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and solving puzzles.

She was an avid collector of postcards and stamps; her collection is quite extensive.

In earlier years, she loved spending time bird watching with Wilbur.

She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved being very involved in their lives.

She will be greatly missed by them all.

Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Kristin Wentworth and her husband, Zach, Aaron McClelland, and Evan McClelland; her great-grandchildren, Lauralie Wentworth, Addison Wentworth, and Harper Wentworth; and her sisters, Mary Merritt of Cochranton and Nancy McIntyre of Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn in preceded in death by her sons, Terry McClelland and Tim McClelland.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA from 3pm to 5pm.

A funeral service for Marilyn will be held immediately following the visitation at the church at 5 pm with Pastor Brad Riddle officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marilyn’s memory to Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Marilyn’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


